Dr. Mary Riggs, DO
Dr. Mary Riggs, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group750 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste B, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 356-2323
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 303, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 356-2323
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group3707 Doty Rd Ste B, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 356-2323
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B202, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 356-2323
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Dr Riggs is wonderful. She tells it like it is, explains any questions you may have.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Riggs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
