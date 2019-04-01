Dr. Mary Rausch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rausch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Rausch, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Rausch, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Rausch works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-2323
-
2
Champaign Dental Group6860 Austin St Ste 402, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 830-2229
-
3
Huntington Hospital270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 674-7312
-
4
Northwell Health Fertility at Smithtown285 E Main St Ste 100, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 650-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rausch?
Dr. Rausch speaks fast but she is a very knowledgeable doctor. When my husband and I finally decided we were ready for IVF we had another consultation with Dr. Rausch (we had one previously when we first looked in to the fertility treatments) and she explained the entire process to us so we have a better understanding of what we are about to go through.
About Dr. Mary Rausch, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225237449
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Affiliated Hospitals
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rausch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rausch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rausch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rausch works at
Dr. Rausch speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rausch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rausch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rausch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rausch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.