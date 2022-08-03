Dr. Mary Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Ramirez, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westlake Dermtology & Cosmetic Surgery-3800 N Lamar Blvd Ste 155, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 617-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
Dr. Ramirez treats my entire family and is always very thorough, friendly and prompt. The entire staff at Westlake Dermatology is superb!
About Dr. Mary Ramirez, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1841686987
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.