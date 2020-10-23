Overview

Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.