Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3401 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2000
-
2
Smilow-fairfield111 Beach Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2381
-
3
Fox Chase Cancer Center Main Campus333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (888) 369-2427
-
4
Temple University Hospital3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3133
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Pronovost and her staff. They made this crazy Breast cancer experience smooth!! I felt so at peace with her and I am very thankful for everything she has done for me!! I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851350011
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pronovost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pronovost accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pronovost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pronovost has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pronovost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pronovost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pronovost.
