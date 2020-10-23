See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Temple University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3401 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-2000
  2. 2
    Smilow-fairfield
    111 Beach Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-2381
  3. 3
    Fox Chase Cancer Center Main Campus
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 369-2427
  4. 4
    Temple University Hospital
    3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-3133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2020
    I love Dr. Pronovost and her staff. They made this crazy Breast cancer experience smooth!! I felt so at peace with her and I am very thankful for everything she has done for me!! I highly recommend her!!
    Christine — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851350011
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Pronovost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pronovost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pronovost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pronovost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pronovost has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pronovost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pronovost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pronovost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pronovost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pronovost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

