Overview

Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Prendergast works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

