Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendergast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Prendergast works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 644-5073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prendergast?
Amazing Irish person
About Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386678878
Education & Certifications
- University Al
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Royal Hosp Trust
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prendergast using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prendergast works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendergast.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendergast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendergast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.