Dr. Mary Powers, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Powers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Mary Powers4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 415, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 427-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Informative and caring. Beautiful results. I recommend her wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Mary Powers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639265499
Education & Certifications
- U So Calif
- General Surgery - University of California,
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
