Dr. Mary Porter, MD
Dr. Mary Porter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Southeast Lung Associates340 Hodgson Ct Ste 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 629-2290
Southeast Lung Associates370 Peachtree St, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 629-2290
- 3 1111 Glynco Pkwy Ste 410, Brunswick, GA 31525 Directions (912) 354-6614
- 4 447 W General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 354-6614
- 5 111 Colonial Way Ste 3, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 354-6614
Southeast Lung & Critical Care Specialists340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 1500, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-6614
Solar Family Practice and Pain Management122 Scranton Connector Ste 112, Brunswick, GA 31525 Directions (912) 262-0611
- Candler Hospital
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mary Porter, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Emory University Affiliated Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Miami University, Oxford, OH
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
