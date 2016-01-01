Overview

Dr. Mary Porter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Porter works at Southeast Lung Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Jesup, GA, Brunswick, GA and Hinesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.