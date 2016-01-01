See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Mary Porter, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Porter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Porter works at Southeast Lung Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Jesup, GA, Brunswick, GA and Hinesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southeast Lung Associates
    340 Hodgson Ct Ste 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 629-2290
    Southeast Lung Associates
    370 Peachtree St, Jesup, GA 31545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 629-2290
    1111 Glynco Pkwy Ste 410, Brunswick, GA 31525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-6614
    447 W General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-6614
    111 Colonial Way Ste 3, Jesup, GA 31545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-6614
    Southeast Lung & Critical Care Specialists
    340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 1500, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-6614
    Solar Family Practice and Pain Management
    122 Scranton Connector Ste 112, Brunswick, GA 31525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 262-0611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Liberty Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asbestosis
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Study
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Common Cold
Cryptococcosis
Cystic Fibrosis
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689642258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Affiliated Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University, Oxford, OH
