Dr. Mary Poonen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore.
Locations
A Center for Self & Relationship Development Inc.16052 Beach Blvd Ste 214, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 544-9466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Mary Poonen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780675256
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U
- U Ill Med Ctr
- Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poonen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poonen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poonen speaks Hindi.
Dr. Poonen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poonen.
