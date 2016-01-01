See All Psychiatrists in Huntington Beach, CA
Overview

Dr. Mary Poonen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore.

Dr. Poonen works at A Center for Self & Relationship Development Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Center for Self & Relationship Development Inc.
    16052 Beach Blvd Ste 214, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 544-9466

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Mary Poonen, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1780675256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda U
    Residency
    • U Ill Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Poonen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poonen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poonen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poonen works at A Center for Self & Relationship Development Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Poonen’s profile.

    Dr. Poonen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poonen.

