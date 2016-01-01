Overview

Dr. Mary Peterson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Peterson works at Presence Medical Group in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.