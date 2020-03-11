Dr. Mary Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Peters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
Mary Peters MD2628 SE Willoughby Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 219-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I APPRIATE THE TIME DR. PETERS SPENT WITH ME, EACH VISIT. IN CONTRARY TO OTHER DRS, THEY DON'T SPEND ANYTIME WITH THEIR PATIENTS. SHE LISTEN TO HER CLIENTS, SHE'S RESPECTFUL OF PATIENT'S INPUT. SHE GIVE PATIENT'S TIME TO SPEAK ABOUT THEIR PROBLEMS.
About Dr. Mary Peters, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932112745
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters speaks Arabic.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
