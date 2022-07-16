See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Mary Peters, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Peters, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Peters works at Ocotillo Foot & Ankle in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocotillo Foot & Ankle
    270 W Chandler Heights Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 895-0276
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Ocotillo Foot & Ankle Centers, PLLC
    13838 S 46th Pl Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 940-5172
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Mosquito Allergy Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Best doctor on time explains answers questions not rushed staff well suited for the job.
    Nancy Dooley — Jul 16, 2022
    Dr. Peters' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Peters

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Mary Peters, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568410371
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Pedro Penisula Hospital
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

