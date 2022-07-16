Overview

Dr. Mary Peters, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peters works at Ocotillo Foot & Ankle in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.