Dr. Mary Perez, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8627 Cinnamon Creek Dr Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78240 (210) 641-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2018
    We love Dr. Perez. She had an incredible bedside manner for the kiddos and the parents. She cares about the kids and takes the time to answer all questions. She goes above and beyond and follows up.
    Amber Winer-Gebhart — Jul 25, 2018
    About Dr. Mary Perez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982721973
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

