Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Pepine, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pepine works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mary L. Pepine MD Pllc
    727 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 (863) 687-2055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Meritain Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 25, 2017
    It's refreshing not to have to wait on a doctor, she always gets us right in. I drive from Winter Haven to see her and she has see my whole family. She always gives samples when she has them and works to find a medication that won't cost a fortune even with insurance. I have and will continue to recommend ...
    Kathy in Winter Haven,Fl — Oct 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Pepine, MD

    Dermatology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1518965672
    Education & Certifications

    USF
    U Ala
    University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Pepine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepine is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pepine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pepine works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pepine's profile.

    Dr. Pepine has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepine on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

