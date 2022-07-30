Overview

Dr. Mary Pentel, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.



Dr. Pentel works at Southside Dermatology & Laser Cosmetic Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.