Dr. Mary Peavey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peavey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Peavey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Peavey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Peavey works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Reproductive10208 Cerny St Ste 306, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 248-8777Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peavey?
If I could give Dr. Peavey 10 stars I would. Dr. Peavey is the most sensitive, kind Doctor I have ever encountered. I know that fertility is a sensitive issue and most docs do a good job navigating that, but Dr. Peavey genuinely cares (or at least that is the vibe she gives off) for her patients and their successes and losses. She is always patient with many questions I had, or explaining something I did understand, and there was ALWAYS a game plan and path forward. I hope I don't need her again, but if I do, she would be my #1 choice. I have recommended her to several people already!
About Dr. Mary Peavey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013159094
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peavey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peavey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peavey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peavey works at
Dr. Peavey has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peavey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peavey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peavey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peavey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peavey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.