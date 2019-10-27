Dr. Panzetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Panzetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Panzetta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Panzetta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Byrne Louis MD2 TOWER PL, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 438-5501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panzetta?
Dr Mary Panzetta was very good to me and dedicated. I wish that I had said that in my earlier review. I wrote a bad review in 2017, when I had a breakdown and, I was not treated by Dr Panzetta. .
About Dr. Mary Panzetta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083784961
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panzetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzetta works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.