Dr. Mary O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary O'Neill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary O'Neill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Rochester Colon Rectal Surgeons121 Erie Canal Dr Ste B, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 225-5420
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Great experience with Dr. O'Neill!! She was professional yet had a wonderful sense of humor, which I really like in ANY doctor!!! Would highly recommend her to anyone!
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013977495
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- General Surgery
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.