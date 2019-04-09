Overview

Dr. Mary Oneil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Oneil works at Buffalo Rheumatology & Medicine in Cheektowaga, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.