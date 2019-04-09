Dr. Mary Oneil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oneil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Oneil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Oneil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Oneil works at
Locations
Buffalo Rheumatology20 Losson Rd Ste 100, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Directions (716) 898-0755
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. O'Neil since she began practicing in WNY. She also treated my husband and incidentally found what ended up being a cancerous tumor on his kidney. He unfortunately passed away because the cancer had spread. Dr. O'Neil has always been kind, professional, and helpful with my health problems. I would recommend her highly. On my last visit, apparently there was a mistake and I waited 1&1\2 hours in the patient room. I left in anger without talking to her. I will reschedule.
About Dr. Mary Oneil, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleve Clin Found
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oneil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oneil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oneil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oneil works at
Dr. Oneil has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oneil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oneil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oneil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oneil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oneil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.