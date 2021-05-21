Dr. Mary Ojo-Carons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojo-Carons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ojo-Carons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Ojo-Carons, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Ojo-Carons works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Sidney W Coren700 Independence Cir Ste 2A, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 473-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ojo-Carons?
Dr. Ojo-Carons is a wonderful Doctor. She is so thorough and informative. She performed my hysterectomy and everything was successful. She really is a caring person and concerned about her patients. I highly recommend her! She is the best!
About Dr. Mary Ojo-Carons, MD
- Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1891019642
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojo-Carons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojo-Carons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojo-Carons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojo-Carons works at
Dr. Ojo-Carons has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojo-Carons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojo-Carons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojo-Carons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojo-Carons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojo-Carons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.