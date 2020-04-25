See All Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO

Psychiatry
2 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Nowlin works at KMI Counseling LLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nowlin Psychiatric Clinic PC
    8414 E Shea Blvd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-7301
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Michael Forbes Warden Phd Pllc
    7155 W Campo Bello Dr Ste C120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-7301

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nowlin?

    Apr 25, 2020
    Dr. Nowlin listens to us as parents. She saved my child from the wrong meds that he was overly medicated on from a different provider in the behavioral health system. She found the right diagnosis and meds for him to be successful. We moved our other son over to her as well and he has been more successful. She understands the impact of foster care and adoption, and she respects us. Not thrilled to be charged a missed appointment fee when we had a different date in our calendar than the front desk. Always get it in writing.
    — Apr 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nowlin to family and friends

    Dr. Nowlin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nowlin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO.

    About Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316928153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nowlin has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.