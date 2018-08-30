Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Nowak, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Nowak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Locations
Women's Health and Wellness Group9540 Southwest Hwy Ste A, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nowak is great! She recently delivered our first born and the entire experience exceeded my expectations. Her bed side manner can’t be beat, wait times are short, and it’s pretty easy to get an appointment.
About Dr. Mary Nowak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish
- 1134430051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nowak speaks Polish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
