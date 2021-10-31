Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Norman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Norman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Norman works at
Locations
Highland Springs Home Care LLC8000 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 232-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Norman is the best doctor I have ever worked with. No wonder she has been named a Dallas Top Doc many times.
About Dr. Mary Norman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811002454
Education & Certifications
- U of CA San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
