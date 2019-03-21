Dr. Mary Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Newman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
Endocrine Metabolism & Medicine Inc. Ps.1410 N Pittsburg St Ste A, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 783-1148
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I learned more from Dr. Newman about my type 1 diabetes and treatment than the doctors I have had in the past 19 years. I respect and appreciate her direct style.
About Dr. Mary Newman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Ukrainian
- 1417049040
Education & Certifications
- COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman speaks Chinese and Ukrainian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
