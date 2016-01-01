Dr. Mary Nettlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nettlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Nettlow, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Nettlow, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Nettlow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Alaska Hospitalist Group LLC4300 B St Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 375-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nettlow?
About Dr. Mary Nettlow, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1598862476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nettlow accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nettlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nettlow works at
Dr. Nettlow has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nettlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nettlow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nettlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nettlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nettlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.