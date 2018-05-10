Dr. Mary Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Nath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Nath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Nath works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay530 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-2700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 516 Lawrie St Ste C, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she is explains every thing very clearly.
About Dr. Mary Nath, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1427222751
Education & Certifications
- Sher-E-Bangla Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nath has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
