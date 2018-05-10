Overview

Dr. Mary Nath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Nath works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.