Dr. Mary Nagy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Nagy, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nagy works at
Locations
Leawood Pediatrics, LLC5401 College Blvd Ste 101, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3109
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagy is a Godsend! She is incredibly knowledgeable and states that she keeps up with new case studies, clinical trials, and new medications. She is obviously very passionate about her job and shows how much each patient/parent means to her. She is extremely professional and courteous, very kind and friendly, and thorough with her evaluations and treatment plans. She is highly sought after and is usually booked solid. She seems to have a fantastic rapport with all the office staff, the nursing team, and the other doctors. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Nagy to anyone looking for an incredible pediatrician.
About Dr. Mary Nagy, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
