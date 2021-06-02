Dr. Mary Mulcahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulcahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Mulcahy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Mulcahy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mulcahy works at
Locations
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mulcahy is an amazing doctor! When we sought out her help and expertise, it was not because of bedside manner. She is an OUTSTANDING oncologist. My wife and I were looking for someone to keep me alive and well---and that was and is the # 1 goal. We wanted someone honest, straight-forward, and no BS. ALSO, I have experienced her as a doctor who is compassionate and caring knowing that I have a very serious and challenging to treat cancer. She listens, answers questions, does not rush thru appointments, and she gets back to me (and/or her staff) expeditiously. Her nurses, assistants--all top notch and caring and committed individuals as well. I travel from the suburbs to come here every other week knowing that Northwestern is the BEST--and it is the best in cancer treatment due to the doctors they employ. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Mulcahy. You will be in excellent hands.
About Dr. Mary Mulcahy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1306870837
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Boston University Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
