Dr. Mary Moore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.