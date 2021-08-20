Dr. Mary Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Moore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Kernersville280 Broad St Ste E, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
As a former patient of Dr. Moore's, I can confidently say that she exceeded my expectations. She provided care to me for approximately 5 years (primarily for medication management). I highly recommend Dr. Moore because of her attention to detail and sincere approach. We need more doctors like her!
About Dr. Mary Moore, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861672347
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.