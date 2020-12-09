Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Sienna Dermatology7435 Highway 6 Ste B, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (832) 342-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Moore for years and couldn't be happier. I have psoriasis and it is difficult to find a dermatologist that treats medical issues and not just cosmetic issues. My husband sees her as well. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Mary Moore, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134314263
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.