Overview

Dr. Mary Monaco, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Monaco works at Champaign Dental Group in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.