Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD

Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hosp

Dr. Wood-Molo works at Center for Reproductive Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Reproductive Care
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 408E, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3824
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Bleeding Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Mullerian Anomalies Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 23, 2020
    We have two children as a direct result of Dr. Wood Mollo. We had first child at 38 and second at 41. She promptly and effectively diagnosed infertility miscarriage issues and came up with plan of attack (following two miscarriages and another doctor wanting to proceed directly to expensive IVF). She changed our lives. She is fantastic!!!
    KB former Lincoln Park resident — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English
    • 1548242423
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hosp
    • Southern Ill U Affiliated Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood-Molo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood-Molo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood-Molo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood-Molo works at Center for Reproductive Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wood-Molo’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood-Molo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood-Molo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood-Molo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood-Molo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.