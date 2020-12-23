Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood-Molo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hosp
Dr. Wood-Molo works at
Locations
Center for Reproductive Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 408E, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3824Monday6:30am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 4:30pmThursday6:30am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have two children as a direct result of Dr. Wood Mollo. We had first child at 38 and second at 41. She promptly and effectively diagnosed infertility miscarriage issues and came up with plan of attack (following two miscarriages and another doctor wanting to proceed directly to expensive IVF). She changed our lives. She is fantastic!!!
About Dr. Mary Wood-Molo, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hosp
- Southern Ill U Affiliated Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood-Molo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood-Molo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood-Molo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood-Molo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood-Molo.
