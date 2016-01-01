Dr. Mary Moebius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moebius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Moebius, MD
Dr. Mary Moebius, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Sharis Ayazjoo Mft Marriage & Family Therapy Inc.18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 613, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 776-8705
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- UCLA-San Fernando Vly
- Uci-Long Beach Va
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Moebius has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moebius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moebius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moebius.
