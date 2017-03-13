Dr. Mary Milbrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milbrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Milbrath, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Mary M. Milbrath MD Sc19475 W North Ave Ste 301, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 780-4444
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Great doctor. She explained everything so well and answers all of my questions.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Med Coll Wisc-Affl Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Milbrath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milbrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milbrath has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milbrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Milbrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milbrath.
