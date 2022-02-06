Dr. Mary Milam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Milam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Milam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Mary Milam M.d. P.A.1307 8th Ave Ste 205, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Weatherford
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sept 26 2016 I had a open heart surgery at Baylor Scott & white All Saints. I was full of blood clots. On October12,2016, when the Baylor Doctors finally brought in Dr. Milam, she diagnosed the cause. I had Heparin Induced Thromboycytopenia(ITP). I had Heparin/Lovenox) Anitibodies or reactions. She not only saved my life, she left a note explaining the Reaction. Baylor did not put it anywhere on my discharge papers nor discussed it with me. Baylor wanted $$$$ to access my records. I have a copy of Miliam's Diagnosis on my smart phone. Since then, I have had other heart procedures. Without her note, I could easily have died. Thank you Dr. Milam for all you have done. I thank you every day of my life.
About Dr. Mary Milam, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1063415735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Milam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milam works at
Dr. Milam has seen patients for Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.