Overview

Dr. Mary Mihalek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Mihalek works at Starling Physicians OB / GYN in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.