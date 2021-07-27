Dr. Mary Meo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Meo, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Meo, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Locations
Mary Ann Meo DO Facs. PC2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 969-2990
Dupont Hospital2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 969-2990
Lutheran Surgical Specialist1520 Provident Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 969-7165
Kosciusko Community Hospital2101 Dubois Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 969-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She was more personal and friendly this time around!
About Dr. Mary Meo, DO
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.