Dr. Mary Albritton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Albritton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Locations
Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists2449 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is great and really an awesome doctor and person! She’s the best!
About Dr. Mary Albritton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albritton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albritton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albritton works at
Dr. Albritton has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albritton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Albritton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albritton.
