Overview

Dr. Mary Meighan, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Meighan works at Zel Skin & Laser Specialists in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.