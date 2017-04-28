Dr. Mary Meighan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meighan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Meighan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Meighan, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Meighan works at
Locations
Zel Skin & Laser Specialists2 Carlson Pkwy N Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55447 Directions (612) 338-0711
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Meighan for years. She is extremely knowledgable and thorough. In addition she is a very nice person! I would strongly recommend her to anyone looking for a good dermatologist.
About Dr. Mary Meighan, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447236062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meighan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meighan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meighan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meighan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meighan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meighan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meighan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meighan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meighan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.