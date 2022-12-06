Dr. Mary Megally, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Megally, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Megally, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 546-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is efficient. No "warm-fuzzy" though.
About Dr. Mary Megally, DO
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Megally has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Megally has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Megally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Megally speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Megally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megally.
