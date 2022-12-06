Overview

Dr. Mary Megally, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Megally works at Henry Ford Health System in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.