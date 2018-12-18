Overview

Dr. Mary McTigue, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. McTigue works at Dermatology Center of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.