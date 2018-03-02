Dr. Mary McNeer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary McNeer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary McNeer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. McNeer works at
Locations
Forest Park Dialysis Center1603 Santa Rosa Rd Rm 101, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-6802
Nephrology Specialists PC5320 Patterson Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 430-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNeer has impressed me with her caring expertise. Not only is she a very good doctor, but also she takes time to review information from my other doctors impacting my health. She takes time to discuss matters with me routinely.
About Dr. Mary McNeer, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1265438204
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeer has seen patients for Gout, Proteinuria and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeer.
