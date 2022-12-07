Dr. Mary McNeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary McNeal, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary McNeal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Locations
Dickson Medical Associates125 Crestview Park Dr Ste 1, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (629) 219-7148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Employee Health Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNeal is so great. She listens and gives you her full attention. She is knowledgeable and always makes my daughter feel comfortable during visits. So glad we found her.
About Dr. Mary McNeal, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1235132390
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Medical Center - Charleston WV
- Charleston Area Medical Center - Charleston WV
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.