Dr. Mary McNeal, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mary McNeal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center.

Dr. McNeal works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dickson Medical Associates
    125 Crestview Park Dr Ste 1, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7148
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Employee Health Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. McNeal is so great. She listens and gives you her full attention. She is knowledgeable and always makes my daughter feel comfortable during visits. So glad we found her.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Mary McNeal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235132390
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charleston Area Medical Center - Charleston WV
    Internship
    • Charleston Area Medical Center - Charleston WV
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary McNeal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNeal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNeal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNeal works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. View the full address on Dr. McNeal’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

