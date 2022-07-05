Overview

Dr. Mary McKinley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. McKinley works at Coliseum Primary Healthcare in Macon, GA with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.