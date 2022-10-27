Overview

Dr. Mary McHugh, DO is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. McHugh works at RWJPE Somerset Urological Associates in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

