Dr. Mary McHugh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary McHugh, DO is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Locations
Somerset Urological Associates72 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-5269
New Jersey Urology16 Pocono Rd Fl 2, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 437-5312
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mchugh is caring and has a great down to earth personality, she takes time listening to my concerns answering all my questions. No matter what she puts me right at ease, never feeling unconfortable or embarassed. Appontments are never rushed and on schedule. I feel fortunate to have found her.
About Dr. Mary McHugh, DO
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972865541
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Einstein Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McHugh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHugh has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.
