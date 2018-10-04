Mary McGuire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary McGuire, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary McGuire, CFNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roswell, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1627 S Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88203 Directions (575) 208-0106
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor!
About Mary McGuire, CFNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1417958711
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary McGuire accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Mary McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.