Dr. Mary McGinnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary McGinnis, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary McGinnis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. McGinnis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mcginnis Womens Medical Care PC24 Computer Dr W, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 689-7548
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGinnis?
Been a patient for 30 plus years you will not find a better gyn doctor in the capital district
About Dr. Mary McGinnis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1962425561
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGinnis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGinnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGinnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGinnis works at
Dr. McGinnis has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGinnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinnis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGinnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGinnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.