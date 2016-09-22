Overview

Dr. Mary McDavitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. McDavitt works at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.