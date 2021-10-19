Overview

Dr. Mary McAteer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. McAteer works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.