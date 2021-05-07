Dr. Mary Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Mayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Mayo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Mayo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Neurology Santa Monica1801 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 878-6059
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayo?
great neurologist
About Dr. Mary Mayo, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1922326735
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo has seen patients for Tremor, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayo speaks French, Mandarin and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.