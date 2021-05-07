Overview

Dr. Mary Mayo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Mayo works at UCLA Neurology Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

