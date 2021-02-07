Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Major Hospital.
Community Regional Cancer Center South1440 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-6271
Mary L Mayer MD8851 Southpointe Dr Ste A1, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 889-5838
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Major Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Mayer and her staff have treated both my daughter and myself. The entire team is wonderful. Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, and honest. My daughter and I are so blessed to have had Dr Mayer and her team.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770588808
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
